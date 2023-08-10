Police remind public against messages phishing for Apple IDs

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has recently learned of messages containing unidentified hyperlinks, aiming to phish for recipients’ Apple IDs and passwords. The messages claimed that an overseas login was detected for the recipients’ Apple IDs and asked the recipients to login through the link to activate two-factor authentication. The police said the fraudulent website closely resembled Apple’s website, making it very easy for recipients to be deceived. The police have reminded the public to not click on the links and verify the credibility of such messages with an official source. If they have input their login details, they should change them at the official site immediately.

