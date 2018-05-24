Police reports illegal workers found by DSAL

Several cases of illegal workers caught by the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) during surprise inspections have been referred to the Public Security Police Force (PSP).

According to information released by the police force, in the first case on May 16, the bureau performed a surprise inspection on a company related to the civil construction business, where it found three workers working under illegal conditions.

Two of the workers were residents of Hong Kong, with one Chinese and one from the Phillipines, and the third being of Portuguese nationality. Their ages ranged from 26 to 47 years old.

The spokesperson of the PSP said that the two Hong Kong residents were performing consultancy duties, while the Portuguese worker was a designer.

They were earning salaries ranging between HKD12,000 and HKD37,500.

The general manager of the company claimed not to have been aware of the workers’ situation.

In a separate case, which occurred on May 18, the DSAL found another illegal worker carrying out loading duties backstage of an exhibition hall in the Cotai area.

The worker, who is 29 years old and originates from mainland China, tried to run away when he saw the inspectors but was caught with the help of the PSP.

Further inspection revealed that the worker had been hired by a company on a daily basis, earning a salary of MOP500 per day. The PSP has been trying to contact the owner of the company.

The police is continuously investigating these cases so as to provide more information for compilation which can be used for a judicial process enforced by the DSAL. RM

