Policeman dies after training

A member of the SWAT team yesterday died after feeling unwell following a training session. The incident happened at 10 a.m. when the SWAT team commenced running training in Coloane. According to reports, the 45-year-old policeman felt unwell after completing the 1,800-meter distance. He had been part of the SWAT team since 1998. The Public Security Police stated their sadness at the death of the police officer and expressed their deepest condolences to his family and colleagues, saying that they will maintain close contact with the families of the person to provide appropriate assistance.

