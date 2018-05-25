Queenland’s tourism minister plans visit to Macau, Vegas

The tourism minister for the Australian state of Queensland, Kate Jones, is planning to lead a team of government officials on trips to both Macau and Las Vegas to meet integrated resort operators MGM and Caesar’s Entertainment.

Australia’s 9 News reported that the team of officials would begin their trip next week to investigate the blueprints of successful integrated resorts in the world’s two largest gaming jurisdictions.

“I have been approached by some of the world’s most successful entertainment companies keen to invest in Queensland. But we’re working to make sure we get the balance right for Queenslanders,” Tourism Minister Kate Jones told the news outlet. “Our strategy is all based around attracting more visitors who stay longer and spend more in Queensland to create jobs for locals.”

The minister was referring to two potential casino licenses, one in Cairns and the other on the Gold Coast, that are planned to join the other four existing in the state.

But opposition lawmakers allege Jones is using the trip for personal gain. One lawmaker accused the tourism minister of visiting Vegas to see an upcoming boxing world title bout featuring Australian boxer Jeff Horn.

Jones’ office says she is paying for her own accommodation while in Las Vegas.

