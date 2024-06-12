Real estate loans on the rise

The approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) both increased month-on-month in April 2024. Data from the Monetary Authority of Macao shows that in April 2024, new RMLs approved by banks rose by 53.7% month-on-month to MOP1.39 billion. Of which, new RMLs to residents, representing 99.0% of the total, grew by 52.4% to MOP1.38 billion; the non-resident component increased to MOP13.39 million. New CRELs increased by 73.5% month-on-month to MOP1.24 billion.

