Reception held to celebrate PLA founding anniversary

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the SAR held a reception Tuesday to mark the 96th founding anniversary of the PLA at its barracks on Taipa Island, expressing gratitude to all walks of life in Macau for their long-time support. Yu Changjiang, commander of the Chinese PLA Garrison in Macau, said that the PLA Macau garrison will always stand with Macao compatriots, firmly support the Macao SAR government in governing Macau in accordance with the law as well as the economic and social development of the SAR, and make new and greater contributions to the successful practices of ‘One country, two systems’ in Macau.

