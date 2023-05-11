Rents down 1.5%: DSEC

The average rent per square meter of usable area for residential units in the city was MOP130 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.5% quarter-to-quarter, according to the government’s first rental statistics. The average rents for residential units in ZAPE (MOP111), Areia Preta and Iao Hon (MOP125), Barra and Manduco (MOP128), Doca do Lamau (MOP148) and Baixa da Taipa (MOP130) decreased 1.8%, 1.6%, 1.5%, 1.3% and 0.8% respectively. For non-residential units, the average rent per square meter of usable area for shops increased 3.6% quarter-to-quarter to MOP488 in the first quarter.

