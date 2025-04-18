Creative Living 

This month, Studio City’s Living Room unveils a groundbreaking drinks menu, redefining the art of mixology at its day-to-night craft coffee and modern cocktail bar and its hidden speakeasy counterpart, A.P.D. (A Perfect Dose). Merging creative techniques with rich storytelling, the menus at the bars craft an immersive journey where each cocktail evokes emotion, atmosphere, and bold innovation. Guests are invited to explore a world of sensory-driven flavors that convey the atmosphere of different scenes or explore reimagined classic cocktails with bolder twists.

“Macau’s bar scene is evolving, and we’re leading the charge,” says Samio Choi, the head of bars at W Macau – Studio City. “From the poetic narratives of Living Room to the rule-breaking experiments at A.P.D., we’re proving that cocktails can be as daring, dynamic, and unforgettable as the city itself—we are crafting moments.”

Inspired by the power of ambiance and personal connection, Living Room’s ‘ATMOSPHERE Series’ crafts cocktails that transcend taste, weaving narratives of nature, urban energy, and introspective moments. Perfect for those looking for modern and creative drinks, each drink under this series tells a story, drawing from nature, cityscapes, and personal experiences with the city.

TOKYO KASUMI captures the duality of Tokyo’s nights—smoky tequila and herbal shiso evoking hazy izakaya alleyways; WILD FLOWER embodies resilience, its gin base unfolding from arid dryness into floral bloom; while AFTER RAIN bottles the petrichor of a monsoon, blending Thai ginger’s warmth with passionfruit’s tang and thyme’s earthiness, finished with a citrus flash like sunlight through storm clouds.

For the flavor-curious and boundary-breakers, Living Room’s “ANTI Series” deconstructs and reimagines classic cocktails, challenging conventions with avant-garde techniques and surprising ingredients. A daring yet harmonious dance of flavour rs that redefines the familiar.

Drinks include the ANTI – MANGO COLADA, a tropical reinvention of the classic Piña Colada, drawing inspiration from Cantonese mango sago dessert for a creamy and tangy twist. Meanwhile, the ANTI – AFFOGATINI merges affogato and espresso martini into one daring sip, elevated by Parmesan cheese for a striking balance of bitter espresso, sweet vanilla, and umami saltiness—an unexpected yet sophisticated trio of flavors.