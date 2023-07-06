Resident deposits record slight decrease

Resident bank deposits decreased 1.3% from the preceding month to MOP692.9 billion while non-resident deposits dropped 4.7% to MOP277.7 billion, according to data from Monetary Authority of Macao. Public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 0.3% to MOP220.3 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 1.8% from a month earlier to MOP1,190.9 billion. Domestic loans to the private sector decreased 1.2% from a month ago to MOP557.6 billion whereas external loans rose 0.1% to MOP650.2 billion.

