Residential property prices record slight decrease

The overall residential property price index for May – July 2023 decreased by 0.5% over the previous period (April – June) to 250.5, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The indices for the Macau Peninsula (248.7) and Taipa & Coloane (257.4) fell by 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less rose by 2.0%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 0.9%.

