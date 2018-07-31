Residents report education course scams to DSEJ

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) has received more than 20 complaints about scams concerning alleged continuing education courses.

According to public broadcaster TDM, a number of local residents have complained about funds from their bank accounts being deducted without their permission, after they signed up to such courses via third-party association.

The courses are part of the Continuing Education Development Plan; a government initiative that subsidizes the cost of educational courses.

The residents alerted the DESJ to the fact that several associations have been recruiting people to join their membership and in return offering free course programs. After signing up, the residents discovered that their accounts had been deducted without their authorization.

The Education Bureau suspects that these residents are victims of scams, and their personal information has been compromised. It has already forwarded the case to the Public Prosecutions Office.

Speaking to TDM, Kong Ngai, the head of DSEJ’s Continuing Education Department, said that the bureau would investigate the matter. He also suggested that residents be alert to such scams and pay an on-site visit to education institutions before they sign up for these programs.

“The scheme is open to all citizens,” Kong told TDM. “They do not have to join the membership in order to take the continuous education development program. […] We call on the public to report to use any suspected case.”

