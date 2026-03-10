SAFP website launches ‘Reform Together’ section

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) launched the “Reform Together” section on its website to enhance transparency and public engagement in administrative reforms. The platform shares updates with citizens and civil servants, supporting modernization efforts under the government’s “steadfast innovation” principle. Focus areas include streamlining structures, improving civil servant capabilities, and advancing public service innovation. Policy updates and progress reports will be released regularly to foster public understanding, participation, and support for building a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused administration.

