Sai Van Bridge to see early morning traffic restrictions for repairs

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on the Sai Van Bridge daily from midnight to 6 a.m. between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 for expansion joint repairs on the deck, the Public Works Services Bureau (DSOP) and Traffic Affairs Bureau (DSAT) announced yesterday. “In conjunction with the repair work on the expansion joints in the deck of the Sai Van Bridge, traffic restrictions will be implemented gradually,” the two government agencies stated. The directorates added that during the maintenance period, drivers are requested to pay attention to the temporary signage and on-site traffic officers’ instructions throughout the construction period.

