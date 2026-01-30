Sam Hou Fai urges Portuguese and English media to boost coverage of Macau’s national role

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai met with Portuguese- and English-language media representatives yesterday, urging them to strengthen coverage of Macau’s role in national development.

He called on the media to proactively engage with mainland China, particularly the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

“I hope you will proactively venture into the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and various sister provinces and regions in mainland China to gain firsthand insights into the latest developments,” said Sam, conveying one of the three expectations to Portuguese- and English-language media outlets in Portuguese.

Sam further emphasized the importance of “objective, fair, and attentive reporting” to promote Macau, stating that this effort will help the city establish itself as a vital bridgehead for China’s high-level opening-up to the outside world and as a significant window for exchanges between Chinese and Western civilizations.

While delivering remarks yesterday that echoed his Tuesday speech, during which he met with the Chinese press, Sam expressed gratitude on behalf of the government to local Portuguese- and English-language media for serving as vital channels for Portuguese- and English-speaking communities both at home and abroad.

He acknowledged their role in facilitating communication between the public and the government. He also expressed hope that “all of you will accurately sense the pulse of the times, master the latest developments of Macau’s politics, economy, society, and culture, and maximize the media’s functions in promoting Macau as a city governed by the rule of law, and filled with vitality, cultural assets, and happiness.”

Rather than stating that the government would “continue as before” to safeguard industry rights under the Basic Law and the Press Law, his speech reaffirmed that Macau’s press freedom is fully protected by these laws.

He recalled the government’s commitment to governing according to law, coordinating among departments, and supporting the press in fulfilling its duties, as well as assisting media in conducting interviews and obtaining information.

Like this: Like Loading...