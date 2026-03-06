Sam Hou Fai vows alignment with national plans

The Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang, outlined support for Hong Kong and Macau’s prosperity under ‘One country, two systems’ during the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, attending Thursday’s session, vowed to sync the city’s growth with China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, seizing national opportunities to advance economic diversification and regional integration.

According to the Government Information Bureau (GCS), the CE said that this year is the opening year for achieving the goals and tasks of the national 15th Five-Year Plan, and affirmed that the SAR government would “firmly grasp the opportunities brought by the national strategy for Macau’s development” and integrate into the country’s overall progress.

During the session, Li stressed unwavering commitment to ‘One country, two systems,’ “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong,” and “Macau people governing Macau” with high autonomy and patriots in charge. He vowed to enhance governance effectiveness, support economic diversification, and help the regions leverage their “unique advantages” backed by the motherland while connecting to the world.

The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), featuring a dedicated chapter on Hong Kong and Macau, backs Macau’s buildout as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base, One Highland” – targeting a tourism and leisure hub, trade cooperation platform, China–Portugal economic bridge, and cultural exchange highland.

Key support areas include traditional Chinese medicine, specialized finance, high-tech development, and conventions and exhibitions; deepening Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau ties; and advancing major projects such as the Guangzhou–Zhuhai (Macau) High-speed Railway, The Macao–Hengqin International Education (University) Town, and the Macau International Airport Hengqin Upstream Cargo Terminal.

Sam hailed central government support as a “fundamental guarantee” for the city’s economic diversification and improved livelihoods. He also pledged to align Macau’s third five-year development plan with national goals. These priorities continue to include finance, traditional Chinese medicine and health, technology, conventions and exhibitions, trade, and culture.

Speaking to media outside the venue Thursday, lawmaker Kevin Ho noted the new plan’s comprehensive coverage of the economy, livelihoods, education, health, and security.

Ahead of the session, the Communist Party of China’s Hong Kong and Macao affairs chief Xia Baolong met the Macau CE on March 4, praising his team’s reforms, security safeguards, and Greater Bay Area development push. Director Xia called for “continued adherence to, and improvement of, the executive-led system of governance, ongoing enhancement of governance in accordance with the law, and more proactive efforts to advance appropriate economic diversification – particularly the development of the Guangdong–Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin,” GCS noted.

Xia urged Macau to shine as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” through national integration.

Like this: Like Loading...