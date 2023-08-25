San Kio District to gradually reopen after pipeline works

As pipeline renewal work in San Kio District gradually progresses, some blocked streets may be reopened for public use, Municipal Affairs Bureau and Transport Bureau announced in a statement yesterday. At 10am on Sunday, the section of Estrada de Coelho do Amaral between Rua da Restauração and Rua de Bras da Rosa, as well as the section of Rua de Bras da Rosa between Travessa do Bem-Estar and Estrada de Coelho do Amaral, will be reopened. Bus stops on these streets as well as bus routes through these streets will also be reopened.

