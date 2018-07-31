Sands China helps raise profile of local SME

A Made-in-Macao printing company has expanded its business following on from the growth and development with Sands China Limited (SCL) as one of its major clients.

Unique Network Printing was established in 2007, providing professional printing services with advanced printing facilities enabled by efficient management.

The local firm provides fast service and a diversified range of products to meet clients’ needs.

Currently providing a vast number of items to Sands China, the company’s scope of services includes the production of general hotel printing and marketing collateral.

These items include packaging boxes, business cards, menus, posters, leaflets, paper bags and calendars.

Owner Michael Fong noticed that there was a trend in the development of integrated resorts a decade ago, and courageously entered the business despite the possibility of experiencing a shortage of manpower.

Due to the continued support from both the government and integrated resorts, the company now operates a factory.

According to Michael, its business with Sands China kicked off nine years ago, and continued to expand in 2012 during the opening of Sands Cotai Central.

“I see a double-digit growth every year and the number of items we provide to SCL is over 1,000. This is mainly because of the new hotels’ establishment and the high demand in retail, food and beverage and hotel sectors,” Michael explained.

With the upcoming rebranding of Sands Cotai Central (SCC) into The Londoner, the local entrepreneur said that local SMEs, including his own, would benefit significantly, acknowledging the continuous support of SCL to local entrepreneurs.

The local firm distributes its products and services mainly to four categories of enterprises: government, gaming operators, schools and local SMEs.

Michael said that there is currently very steady growth in all these categories, adding that the market is also stable.

“Thanks goes to SCL for working with us, as it helped raise our company profile and made it easier for us to reach out to more clients,” the local entrepreneur added.

“It has helped us build more confidence,” he added.

Back six years ago, SCL’s sales contribution soared to 40 percent, a percentage that continues to mature despite having a bigger client base and a higher turnover.

SCL views local SMEs as strategic partners thus encouraging their success in the market.

At the Sands Supplier Excellence Award in 2013, the company was recognized with the Cost Management Award due to their high rating among SCL’s internal user departments.

Besides business growth, Michael assures that working with SCL has greatly supported the company in terms of increasing their management and people skills.

“We have a regular monthly meeting to catch up with them and have a frank discussion about the business. We learn a lot from that and apply it to the business,” Michael revealed.

In a bid to improve business knowledge and skills, Michael enrolled his employee in the first batch of attendees to the Sands Procurement Academy, which aims to further drive procurement by SCL from local SME suppliers.

The program is the first of its kind in the industry, and is focused on practical knowledge.

Targeting both existing and new local SCL suppliers, the academy is part of Sands China’s F.I.T. programme for local SME suppliers that is comprised of three pillars – Financial Support, Invitational Matching, and Training and Development – and is part of Sands China’s Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme.

Michael echoed that the academy has helped his team gain experience and capacity to work with large-scale international customers like Sands China.

As it provides tailor-made practical training modules to local SMEs. It is a program that benefits both sides as it also helps the gaming operator connect with local suppliers who are ready to do business with them.

“I want to stress that I have learned a lot from working with [SCL]. I have upgraded my system within the company and have also improved both the hardware and software to keep the company competitive,” Michael expressed.

Although the company still faces difficulties, particularly with the issue of imported labor, the entrepreneur is certain that local enterprises will succeed as the SAR government and gaming operators continue to support local products and companies.

Although competition is significantly higher today compared to few years ago, Michael believes that one of the factors that could help the growth of businesses in the city is the government’s scheme to “buy local.”

Thus, SCL strives to support this call, clearly demonstrating its commitment to supporting local enterprises as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

This article was sponsored by Sands China Ltd.

