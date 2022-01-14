Seven local establishments in Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand Selection

Seven local establishments have been included in the Bib Gourmand selection in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong-Macau 2022.

This year’s selection highlights 64 eateries in Hong Kong, including seven new additions, along with seven establishments in Macau.

In Macau, the Bib Gourmand selection for 2022 include established and popular names such as Chan Seng Kei, Cheong Kei, Din Tai Fung (COD), IFT Educational Restaurant, Lok Kei Noodles, Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei), and O Castiço.

“Our inspectors are delighted to unveil their best value-for-money addresses, which we hope will cater to foodies seeking to indulge in the pleasure of affordable gourmet experiences. Our latest selection of Bib Gourmand restaurants celebrates almost 70 eateries spanning more than 20 different styles of cuisine that are reflective of the diversity and deep culinary traditions of Hong Kong and Macau,” commented Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“An illustration of local customs and food culture, not only restaurants but also street food eateries have been highlighted by our inspectors, demonstrating quality food is everywhere in Hong Kong and Macau.”

The Bib Gourmand distinction is awarded to venues that offer high-quality food at affordable prices. This lets diners enjoy a high-quality three-course meal (excluding drinks) for a maximum price of HKD400 in Hong Kong or MOP400 in Macau.

The full selection of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong-Macau 2022, including its Starred Restaurants selection, will be announced on January 19.