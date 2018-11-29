Shenzhen Design Fashion Week involving Macau participants underway

The 5th Shenzhen Design Fashion Week is underway at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center until tomorrow, showcasing the works of hundreds of independent designers, including several from Macau.

The Macau participants this year include local designers Chantelle Cheang and Kelvin Mac, whose “CHAVIN” brand advocates the idea that modern women deserve unique clothing, and Ella, whose “ella épeler” mix-and-match brand is a collection of fun and distinctive pieces.

This year’s theme is “Finding the Same”, according to organizers, with the aim of influencing current designers “to acquire new ideas and solve business development, and let designers who hold different ideas [exchange] with the market and seek shared values.”

The Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week is China’s first fashion week for ready-to-wear trade, serving as an industry platform for original design and commercial deals involving textile raw materials.

Since its inception in 2014, it has been held concurrently with the Fashion Source Shenzhen International Garment Supply Chain Expo and supported by the mainland’s Ministry of Commerce.

The 5th Shenzhen Original Design Fashion Week plays host to 29 independent designer catwalk shows, more than 500 independent designers’ static exhibitions, over 70,000 professional buyers, and approximately 1,600 quality supply chain exhibitors. Some 300 media organizations are following the event, according to organizers.

In addition, the Fashion Source Award, the FS Apparel Supply Chain Summit, the FS VIP Shopping Club, the FS Business Matching, the FS Forum, and the FS Party were held concurrently.

