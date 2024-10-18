Visa champions financial literacy in the Greater Bay Area

Analysis

Visa is celebrating a decade of commitment to financial education with the 10th anniversary of the Hong Kong Financial Literacy Championship. This year, the Championship expanded its reach to secondary schools across the Greater Bay Area (GBA), culminating in an inaugural pitch competition that showcased innovative fintech solutions aimed at promoting sustainable economic development and tourism.

Financial literacy is essential for the youth in Macau, equipping them with skills to navigate a complex financial landscape. Understanding basic concepts like budgeting, saving and investing fosters responsible money management and empowers young people to make informed decisions that greatly impact their future economic stability.

As the GBA integrates its economies, fostering a financially literate population is vital for building a resilient workforce capable of contributing to sustainable developments. In a region marked by rapid economic growth and innovation, financial literacy acts as a foundational tool, to avoid pitfalls such as debt accumulation and financial insecurity. By learning these skills early on, today’s youth are better equipped to become the financially savvy leaders of tomorrow.

Since its inception in 2014, the Championship has impacted over 90% of secondary schools in Hong Kong. In 2024, it “attracted a record-breaking 18,000 student participants, reflecting a remarkable 53% increase from the previous year,” according to Paulina Leong, General Manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau. The event featured a three-week online financial knowledge quiz and a Young Financial Talent Runway that provided students with career skills training, mentorship, and opportunities for corporate visits.

The GBA-wide pitch competition included 15 student teams from Hong Kong, Macau, and other GBA cities, each presenting creative ideas to address local economic challenges through fintech. The Grand Pitch event on July 13 was attended by notable figures such as Dr. Choi Yuk-lin, Secretary for Education, and Darryl Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Empowering young minds

DMHC Siu Ming Catholic Secondary School from Hong Kong emerged as the overall champion, with their project titled “Find Your Own Kwun Tong,” which proposed innovative methods for community development. The team from Dongguan’s Jinan University School for Children of Hong Kong and Macau secured first runner-up with their “Dongguan Roast Goose CITY GO” proposal aimed at supporting local restaurants. Guangzhou No.3 Middle School rounded out the top three with their “NovaSpark” initiative focused on promoting historical sites.

Leong, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “This year’s Championship underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent. The expanded network of participating schools has created lasting friendships and learning opportunities for students across the GBA.”

The competition not only fosters financial literacy but also encourages critical thinking about community issues. Each team identified a local challenge and presented its business case in a concise three-minute pitch format to judges from Visa and various financial institutions.

A crucial aspect of this year’s Championship was its mentorship component. Fourteen industry professionals from organizations such as DBS Bank and KPMG China guided student teams throughout their preparation, providing insights into real-world business challenges while honing presentation skills.

Annie Cheng, Head of Corporate Communications at Visa Greater China, remarked on the program’s evolution, stating, “From humble beginnings, it has blossomed into something extraordinary. The program has become a beacon of financial education.”

Pui Ching Middle School: A new contender

Pui Ching Middle School represented Macau with their crowdfunding platform proposal called “M FUND,” aimed at supporting local small and medium-sized enterprises by providing alternative funding options outside traditional banking channels.

“M Fund is structured to provide variable returns on investments, enabling businesses to repay their supporters in various ways—whether through cash, equity, discounts, or even gifts,” explained a team member. This flexibility not only increases accessibility for investors but also allows a broader range of community members to participate in the funding process. The students believe that this approach creates a win-win situation, with some commenting that “Investors can support their favorite local businesses while receiving desirable returns, and businesses gain new opportunities to secure the financial backing they need to thrive.”

Maggie Leung, a teacher at Pui Ching Middle School, expressed pride in her students’ participation, saying, “Through this competition, we’ve ignited our students’ passion for finance while deepening their understanding of the financial sector.”

In addition to guidance from their schoolteacher, student teams were mentored by industry experts who offered insights into the latest developments in finance and provided one-on-one support for their innovative projects.

“The role of mentors has been pivotal in preparing students for the GBA Invitational Match, significantly shaping their presentations and overall performance,” said a representative from Pui Ching Middle School.

Under the mentorship of Nixon, students focused on the feasibility of their ideas, balancing the interests of small and medium-sized enterprises with those of investors to enhance Macau’s economic landscape.

“Our mentor, Nixon, played a crucial role in helping students define the direction of their projects,” the representative added. An emphasis was placed on “creating financial products that benefit society as a whole,” ensuring that the students’ proposals would not only be viable but also socially responsible.

The school emphasized its commitment to enhancing students’ financial literacy in alignment with the Macau SAR Government’s initiative to develop modern finance. Ms. Leung stated that they have established four key objectives: providing fundamental business knowledge through regular curriculum; fostering critical thinking; bridging theory with practice; and instilling social responsibility. Collaborating with industry professionals through interviews and site visits gives students firsthand insights into financial operations.

Looking ahead, Visa plans to integrate emerging topics such as digital economies and sustainable development into future competitions. By fostering collaboration among young leaders across the GBA, Visa aims to build a smarter, more inclusive financial ecosystem. With initiatives like these paving the way for future leaders in finance, Visa is laying down the foundations for a more financially literate society. Nadia Shaw, MDT