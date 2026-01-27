Short-term parking fees expand to five more lots

Five additional public parking lots in the city will adopt a half-hour charging model starting February 4, the Traffic Affairs Bureau (DSAT) recently announced. The DSAT building public carpark, Mong In building parking lot, Mong Sin carpark, Mong Tak carpark, and Mong-Há Sports Center carpark now join the system. The change brings the total to 32 public carparks under this short-term fee structure. Cars will pay MOP3 per half hour during the day (8:00–20:00) and MOP1.50 at night (20:00–8:00), while motorcycles will pay MOP1 during the day and 50 cents at night per half hour.

