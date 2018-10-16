Sou has sights set on democratic reform for second AL year

If the first term of this current legislature is to be remembered at all, it will probably be remembered for the Sulu Sou saga.

Despite his suspension – and therefore absence – for seven of the first 12 months of his term, the youngest lawmaker in Macau SAR history was one of the most vocal and active among his 32 peers.

The 27-year-old politician yesterday convened a press conference at the New Macau Association’s Inner Harbor office to review the first year of the current legislative term and outline his objectives for the second.

The democrat lawmaker spent more than half of his first year in a state of suspension; still allowed to attend sessions, but with most of his legislative powers revoked. He and his lawyers maintain that the process leading to his suspension by and from the legislature was unlawful.

“In the first legislative session – for the first time ever – the legislature voted to suspend my mandate,” said the lawmaker during yesterday’s press conference. “During my suspension period, I was prohibited from participating in any meetings, legislating, and prevented from submitting questions and motions.”

“A mechanism that is supposed to protect the independence and dignity of the legislature was used as a tool to [suspend me] and [deprive me] of my political rights,” he argued.

With few friends in the Legislative Assembly (AL) and several criminal cases pending against him, Sou admitted yesterday that the possibility of another suspension was very real.

Going into his second year, which formally begins today, the lawmaker faces what some are describing as unprecedented hostility from a coalition within the pro-establishment camp, including previous heated exchanges with Ma Chi Seng and veteran legislator Vong In Fai.

Sou was criticized on several occasions in the last legislative year for what his opponents said was provocative and even disrespectful behavior. In one recent example, Sou described the legislature as a “trash assembly”, earning the disapproval of Vong In Fai and reproach from AL President Ho Iat Seng.

But the democrat lawmaker said yesterday that many in Macau society shared the sentiment. “Even if they punish me [for that statement], it will not halt public criticism of legislators,” he maintained, adding that a general impression was taking root among residents that not all of the city’s lawmakers were taking their duties seriously.

“I think many citizens are very worried about the governance of Macau,” said Sou. “My feeling is that we [the Legislative Assembly] are in a very passive position in terms of legislation. Out of the 28 bills introduced in the first session, only one was introduced by legislators. This is cause for the [public understanding] that legislators enjoy very little power in proposing bills.”

As for the second year of the legislature, Sou has four major objectives: pressing for greater transparency in committee meetings; heightened supervision of government policies; “resource support” for legislators in conducting community services; and “pluralistic and professional input” in legal technical discussions.

With regards to the latter objective, Sou made mention of Paulo Cardinal and Paulo Taipa – two long-standing legal advisors of legislature who were suddenly and unexpectedly dismissed by body’s president in August. The lawmaker was reluctant to acknowledge that their dismissal was due to their opposition to his suspension, but promised to closely monitor the situation in the coming months.

“For sure, pushing for improvement in the legislature will invoke a strong response from the vested interest. But this will not stop [the New Macau Association] from striving for the betterment and sustainability of our city.”

Sou also said he is determined to continue advocating for democratic reform in the year ahead, including changes to how lawmakers and the Chief Executive are elected. At the same time, the lawmaker admitted that the recent crackdown on democrats in neighboring Hong Kong had made significant democratic development in Macau “not likely.”

“The Hong Kong factor is a serious factor affecting Macau’s democracy process,” he said. However, “this is a suitable moment [for us] to promote democracy as a priority” and “getting the entire legislature directly- elected remains one of our biggest goals.”

Police reaction to Au Kam San’s comment ‘ridiculous’

During yesterday’s press conference, Sulu Sou described the reaction of the police to a lawmaker’s accusation of improper detention as “ridiculous”. Sou was referring to a recent comment from Au Kam San, who accused the police of the illegal interception of a resident who had planned to burn himself inside a police station while he was being interviewed by a local Chinese newspaper. The Judiciary Police (PJ) consider the comment to be slander and have called for the lawmaker to apologize. “I think it is a ridiculous reaction from the PJ,” said Sou yesterday. “Freedom of speech is the most important [freedom]. I don’t think the PJ should have such a strong reaction to his comment. If they prosecute Mr Au, it will have a significant impact on society.” In a statement issued last week, the PJ wrote, “the lawmaker ignored the facts and slandered the police for illegal interception, which is serious slander of the person in charge of the PJ at that time, and severely damages the reputation of the person.” Anyway, “the existence of the so-called illegal interception situation is absolutely impossible,” the police authority added.

