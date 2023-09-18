Sports facilities per capita record slight increase: Pun

Sports Bureau president Pun Weng Kun said that its survey shows there was a slight increase of 0.19 square meter in sports facilities per capita, from 1.34 square meter in 2017 to 1.53 square meter in 2022, which amounts to an increase of approximately 14.2%. Macau’s population growth rate over the last five years is 3.4%, which is lower than the growth rate of sports facilities, resulting in an increase in sports facilities per capita, according to Pun. The official also admitted that it is difficult to add sporting venues in Barra and Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida due to high population density.

