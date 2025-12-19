SSM launches new community health training unit

The Health Bureau (SSM) is launching another unit of the “Community Health and Wellness Training Course” aimed at local healthcare personnel at the Family Medicine Training Base. The course runs until April 2026 and consists of ten units, marking this as the seventh, with speakers from the Hong Kong College of Family Physicians. This unit will focus on building a community-centered primary healthcare network that decentralizes resources and promotes disease prevention at earlier stages. Participants who complete eight or more units will receive a certificate from SSM. Enrollment is until December 30.

