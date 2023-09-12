SSM reports of new Covid cases in local school

The Health Bureau (SSM) has informed that five students and one teacher from a local school have been infected with Covid-19. The patients developed upper respiratory tract symptoms such as a fever, sore throat and cough on September 8. All patients are currently in a stable condition and have no severe symptoms or other serious complications. According to SSM, the school, Colégio Diocesano De S. José, has strengthened the implementation of infection control measures such as cleaning, disinfection and maintaining indoor air circulation in accordance with established guidelines, and has strictly implemented isolation requirements for sick students and employees.

