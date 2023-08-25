SSM visits caterers’ association to promote anti-alcohol law

A delegation from the Health Bureau visited The United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao this week to promote the drinking control law, and was received by President and lawmaker Chan Chak Mo and its management. The delegation reminded that the law will be enacted on Nov. 5. Pursuant to it, public places should not provide drinks containing 1.2% alcohol to minors. Certain venues will be banned from selling alcoholic drinks. Online sale of alcoholic drinks will also be subject to supervision. Meanwhile, the association expressed concerns over control related to vending machines, remote sale, etc.

