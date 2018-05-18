Students to simulate EU commissioners meeting

The University of Macau will mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome with a workshop on the European Commission under its Jean Monnet Project “Decision- making processes: Pedagogical simulations for university students”, on 19 May, at the University of Macau.

With the cooperation of the Youth Association of International Affairs, this will be the first workshop on the European Commission. Students will form teams of two to learn and debate about the European Union and its decision-making processes. After an introduction session, the participants will debate as though they are within the Commission, discussing issues relating to recent EU-US trade disputes.

The workshop will be held at the Faculty of Law, Building E32, Room 2008, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The best two teams will be awarded cash prizes and can also proceed directly to the Model EU to be held later this year.

The Jean Monnet Project, “Decision-making processes”, is a partnership between the University of Macau and the Institute of European Studies of Macau, co-funded by the Erasmus Programme of the European Union.

