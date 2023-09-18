Survey shows over 90% businesses will expand investment scale in GBA

More than 90% of interviewed enterprises plan to expand or maintain investment scales in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) in south China, according to a survey released last week. The survey, conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, showed that the international business community is optimistic about the future development of the GBA, with companies from over 30 countries and regions around the world having invested in the area in a wide range of industries, including finance, retail sales, and services. The international business community believes the industries of digital economy, green finance, and culture and tourism in the GBA boast the most potential for growth, according to the report.

