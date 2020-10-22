T1 hoisted as SMG expects typhoon to come closer to Macau tomorrow

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau(SMG) hoisted Typhoon Signal No.1 at 6 p.m. today and will remain in effect until dawn.

Typhoon Saudel is located about 590km south-southeast of Macau and is movingtoward Hainan Island. According to the bureau, Typhoon Saudel is over the northern part of the South China Sea is moving northwestwards.

It is expected to come closest to Macautomorrow, but still remain about450km away fromthe region.

The possibility of issuing a Typhoon Signal No. 3 between early morning of tomorrow is “medium to relatively high.”

At the same time, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Macau.“The northerlies are expected to strengthen in the next following days. It will slightly cool with a few light rain patches,” the bureau warned.

The bureau has already warned earlier that the northeast monsoon will affect Macau later this week.

The public is advised to pay attention to the change in weather and the latest information.

The Hong Kong Observatory has also issued a Typhoon Signal No.1today at 5:40 p.m.