Buddhists to gather in honor of founder’s birthday in profound significance of faith

For some, Buddha’s birthday may be observed only as a public holiday but, for many faithful individuals, it holds profound significance as a meaningful celebration.

Macau commemorates the birth of the founder of Buddhism, Buddha, on the eighth day of the fourth month in the Asian lunar calendar, which falls today.

In the city, the focal point of the celebration involves devoted individuals bathing the sacred statue of Buddha with purified water to pray for blessings.

Buddha’s birthday is also when Buddhist temples in different districts hold sutra recital ceremonies and lectures to disseminate Buddhism, according to the Cultural Heritage of Macau.

Nowadays, the celebrations of Buddha’s birthday have become even more diverse, incorporating numerous additional charitable initiatives.

The Day of Buddha’s festivities also encompass various activities including the distribution of Buddhist literature, sale of vegetarian food and handicrafts for charitable causes, and hosting of entertainment games, cultural performances, and recreational events that attract a significant number of participants.

Celebratory events for Buddha’s birthday, such as the Drunken Dragon and lion dances, were suspended for three years during the Covid-19 pandemic. These returned in-person last year and will continue this year.

The celebrations typically attract crowds of spectators, photography enthusiasts and believers.

In parallel with these celebrations, the fishermen associations have organized the Feast of the Drunken Dragon, which starts in the morning at the Kuan Tai Temple near Senado Square and will feature men performing a drunken dance with the wooden head and tail of a dragon.

The procession will traverse through several locations, including the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal, the Red Market, Iao Hon Market, and A-Ma Temple.

Another highlight of the festival is the distribution of “longevity rice” in the city’s several districts, symbolizing good fortune and health.

According to the local government, the passing down of this cultural tradition showcases the vibrancy of Chinese heritage, serving as a crucial aspect for exploring the local folk culture.

Typically, on this day, the faithful adorn the surroundings with radiant lanterns, gracefully engage in traditional dances alongside wooden dragon statues, offer alms and distribute complimentary meals, and even liberate captive animals as a symbol of auspiciousness.

The city has several Buddhist temples, including the Pou Chai Temple, the Kun Iam Temple (Kun Iam Tchai) and the Kong Tac Lam Temple, which have many followers.

According to the Pew Research Center, approximately 59% of Macau’s population are adherents of folk religion, while 17.3% are followers of Buddhism. Christians make up approximately 7%, while the remainder practice different faiths including Judaism and Islam.