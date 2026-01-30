Taipa Market sees fourfold increase in daily visitors, says IAM

The government continued its market revitalization efforts yesterday, with the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) highlighting the successful revitalization of Taipa Market, which now attracts approximately 7,000 daily visitors.

According to the IAM, the numbers mark a fourfold increase compared to pre-revitalization levels, achieved by emphasizing gastronomy, culture, and creativity themes.

During its plenary meeting at the IAM headquarters yesterday morning, authorities introduced the revitalization of Taipa Market, which underwent a MOP3 million renovation last year that incorporated Portuguese-inspired elements into its redesign.

While preserving traditional fresh food and general merchandise stalls, the market introduced 20 distinctive new business booths, selected through an open competitive recruitment process that ultimately chose 20 young and middle-aged residents.

The market officially reopened on December 16 last year, and the bureau emphasized that “the first year of operation has been smooth,” attracting over 200,000 visitors for photo opportunities and shopping, making it highly popular among both residents and tourists.

According to the exact figures announced by Ho Cheng Wa, chief of IAM’s Comprehensive Services and Quality Monitoring Department, to members of the Municipal Advisory Committee, the first month of operation, ending January 15, recorded a total of 256,300 visitors, with an average daily foot traffic of 6,978 people – reflecting a 423% increase compared to pre-optimization levels.

The bureau stated that throughout the year, it has continuously optimized market facilities and the surrounding environment.

Among these efforts, the revitalization project for Taipa Market includes 19 gastronomy and cultural-creative stalls on the first floor, along with an indoor dining area and a coffee lounge. Additionally, workshops are available outside the market premises. Upon opening, the stalls offered grand opening promotions and collaborated with nearby markets for joint promotional activities.

The bureau has consistently prioritized the revitalization of wet markets, stating its commitment to optimizing and promoting Taipa Market by adding seating and signage to enhance the visitor experience.

Chao Wai Ieng, president of the bureau, announced plans to collaborate with Taipa Market through interactive initiatives and promotional offers designed to revitalize the area by integrating cultural creativity with market activities. University students are expected to participate in events during the Chinese New Year period.

During discussions on the revitalization of wet markets and the preservation and promotion of the industry – topics of shared concern among several committee members – the president emphasized the need for enhanced communication with the industry regarding the Tamagni Barbosa Market revitalization project.

He noted that efforts would focus on adding a cooked food center and optimizing existing facilities while considering market demand, residents’ shopping habits, and food safety, with the goal of creating a new type of wet market featuring dry-wet separation and a diverse consumer experience.

Meanwhile, addressing the topic of licenses for outdoor cafes, the bureau began accepting applications from eligible food and beverage establishments, restaurants, and bars in mid-August.

The authorities reported that as of January 20 this year, approximately 72 applications had been submitted, with 17 receiving official approval. It was noted that promotional efforts had been made within the industry, and relevant guidelines, application procedures, and forms were developed to encourage consultation during the application process.

Addressing challenges raised by committee members during yesterday’s meeting, Chao expressed hope that collaboration with the industry and relevant stakeholders would effectively meet market demand while balancing environmental, health, and commercial considerations.

