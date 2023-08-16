Taiwan court rejects Levo Chan’s appeal for residency right

Former junket boss Levo Chan’s residency in Taiwan was revoked by a Taiwan court, according to media reports. In January 2022, Chan applied for an extension to stay based on family reunion grounds after being granted his residence permit in August 2020. However, the request for extension was denied due to his previous role as an advisor for Jinjiang, Fujian. He then filed an appeal but was denied. The court ruled that his residency permit be cancelled. Earlier this year, the former Tak Chun junket boss planned to flee to Taiwan as he caught wind that Macau prosecutors were building a case against him, a local court heard.

