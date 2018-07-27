Briefs | Teachers from HK, Macau attend Mandarin training in Shaanxi

Over 100 teachers from the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau are participating in a Mandarin training course in China’s northwest Shaanxi Province. The 10-day training course, beginning on Tuesday, included Mandarin learning and tests, and academic lectures. Besides language study, the teachers will visit several historic places of interests in Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi, such as the famous Terracotta Warriors. “The course gave us an opportunity to improve our Mandarin and deepen understanding of our culture,” said Tse Lai-Wah, a primary school teacher from Hong Kong. The first course was held in 2016 and more than 300 teachers have been trained since then.

Authorities deny design flaw on new bridge

Hong Kong authorities have denied that there is a design flaw in the passenger clearance building of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, despite the flooding of a power supply room in April. According to RTHK, critics had alluded that it was a design flaw to locate power supply facilities in low-lying areas prone to flooding. But a government representative from the city’s Highways Department refuted that there was any problem, explaining that it is a common design to locate such facilities below ground level. The HKSAR government says that the equipment affected during the April flood has been replaced.

Hong Kong book fair records 1.04m visits

This year’s Hong Kong book fair, which concluded on Tuesday, recorded a record 1.04 million visits, according to the city’s public broadcaster RTHK. The visitation figure represents a five percent increase over last year, mainly attributed to the fact that the 2017 edition was disrupted by a typhoon. At the same time, average spending during the fair was slightly down this year, from HKD812 to HKD810 per person. The book fair sells all genres of books, from romance novels to comics, as well as educational textbooks and politically controversial material bought by visiting mainlanders.

Myanmar relaxes entry requirements for Chinese visitors

The government of Myanmar is relaxing its entry requirements for citizens of China, who will now be able to apply for visas-on-arrival. Starting from October 1, eligible passengers from China, Hong Kong and Macau will be able to apply for visas-on-arrival at Yangon International Airport, Mandalay International Airport and Nay Pyi Taw International Airport. Costing USD50, these visas will allow tourists to stay within the country for up to 30 days. Chinese tourists will be required to present a return or onward travel ticket and USD1,000 to demonstrate that they are able to cover their own expenses. The new policy comes as the government looks for ways to boost tourism after Western visitor arrivals were negatively impacted by the controversial Rakhine crisis, reported the Myanmar Times.

