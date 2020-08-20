Three slot machine rooms closed in anticipation of flooding

Three slot machine rooms operated by Mocha Clubs requested permission to close as a consequence of the typhoon Higos. The company made the request to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) after the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) issued the “orange” warning of storm surge at 8:30 p.m. August 18.

According to the DICJ, the requests were approved based on the need to ensure the safety of workers and patrons.

The gaming rooms closed include Mocha Kuong Fat, Mocha Macau Tower, and Mocha Inner Harbour, which stopped operation at 10:45 p.m. on August 18.

The authorization was lifted at 1 p.m. on August 19 after the cancellation of the storm surge warning as well as the lowering of the typhoon signal to level 3, which occurred at 11:30 a.m.

In a statement, the DICJ stated that it authorized the reopening of the three gaming rooms after an evaluation of the conditions in the indoor and outdoor areas of the gaming rooms. RM