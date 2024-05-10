Ella Lei calls for crackdown on illegal foreign workers

Lawmaker Ella Lei has called on the Macau government to take stronger action against a troubling rise in illegal employment of non-resident workers, including cross-border truck drivers and unauthorized photography services.

In a written inquiry, Lei cited complaints from the transportation and logistics sectors about mainland Chinese drivers being employed to carry out delivery work within Macau, despite not holding the proper permits.

“This practice affects the operations of local sectors,” Lei said, explaining that cross-border driving qualifications only allow workers to transport goods between mainland China and Macau, not within the territory itself.

Lei also highlighted a complaint from a local wedding photographer about non-resident “illegal photographers” from mainland China and elsewhere openly advertising makeup and photography services in Macau on social media.

“This violates the purpose of entering the territory, constituting illegal work,” Lei said.

“It seriously affects the income of local sectors, such as makeup artists and photographers.”

Stressing that such illicit employment undermines local businesses and resident workers, Lei warned it could also lead to “other security problems.”

The deputy urged the government to increase monitoring and inspection of these “hotspots” of illegal work and consider revising the law to impose more severe penalties.

“The relatively light punishments applied to hiring illegal workers have a limited deterrent effect,” Lei said, noting that cases of unlawful employment have spread to more sectors beyond the traditional industries.

The government must act quickly, Lei said, to safeguard the livelihoods of Macau residents and local companies in light of this escalating problem.

Lei has requested the government provide details on measures taken to address illegal cross-border drivers and photographers, including the number of inspections conducted and penalties imposed. She has also called for a review of the law to increase the penalties for illegal hiring.

“We need to respond to residents’ demands to reinforce the fight against illegal work,” Lei concluded. Staff Reporter