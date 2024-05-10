New Filipino women’s association aims to be beacon of hope among fellow migrants

A group of Filipino women has created an association with the shared desire for change and to create a platform for strengthening community support amongst women.

Recent tragedies late last year and earlier this year claimed the lives of two Filipino workers by suicide, leaving a void in the lives of the association’s founders.

While two Filipino workers tragically lost their lives, another two had attempted suicide but were saved.

As the community grieved, they came to the realization that as women, they had a responsibility to protect and empower one another to prevent such tragedies from occurring again.

Thus, the seed for the Association of Overseas Filipino Women (AOFW) was sown by founders Lulu Portuguez, Myla Lang-ayan and Mia Villanueva.

“We cannot stand idly by,” said Portuguez. “We must take action to ensure that our sisters abroad are safe and supported.”

“We are much affected by the fact that since December 2023 up to February 2024, there were four cases of suicide. Four during that period is already an alarming number. So somehow, we were thinking like, what if these women had people to talk to them?” Villanueva questioned.

“We thought, what can we do? How can we help these Filipino women who are probably suffering from depression? We are not professionals. But a little gesture of encouragement such as a tap on the shoulder would make a difference,” she added.

The AOFW is derived from the acronym OFW, which means Overseas Filipino Workers.

The founding members believed the name encapsulated their mission to serve and empower Filipino women in Macau.

In recognition of the importance of prevention, the association intends to create programs to foster women’s abilities, talents and confidence.

“We want to break down walls and create an inclusive community,” said Portuguez.

They envisioned a space where women could connect with new friends, share experiences, and create a sense of family away from home. They have planned training seminars and workshops to enhance women’s personal and professional development.

“As women abroad, we face unique challenges,” said Villanueva. “We must prioritize our health and wellbeing to thrive in this demanding environment,” she added.

AOFW’s mission extends beyond individual empowerment. The organization aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by Filipino women abroad and advocate for their rights and protection.

“That is the bread and butter of the OFW – to support the family. Their purpose is to come to work. We, as AOFW, will be here for you while you’re here and while you’re working,” said Portuguez.

Portuguez said the group appreciates that “violence is very rare” against Filipino workers in Macau.

“There are some instances, but it is very rare. This is unlike other countries that I’ve heard of, especially low-income jurisdictions, where employees are mistreated. That is a blessing already for the 30,000 [Filipino] workers,” she added.

The association seeks to be a beacon of hope and resilience for Filipino women in Macau, ensuring the tragedy that brought them together would serve as a catalyst for change.

Meanwhile, Villanueva hopes the association can exemplify what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause.

With over 100 members since its inception in late April, the association’s first event, scheduled for June 2, will be a forum on violence against women and children.