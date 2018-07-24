Tourism | Visitor arrivals reached 2.6m in June

Visitor arrivals totaled 2.6 million in June 2018, up by 9.4 percent year-on-year, according to the latest data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Overnight visitors totaled 1.44 million during the month, while same-day visitors numbered about 1.15 million, an increase of 7.2 percent and 12.4 percent respectively year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.3 days, with that of overnight visitors rising by 0.1 days to 2.2, while that of same-day visitors remained at 0.2 days.

Analyzed by place of origin, the number of visitors from mainland China increased 13.5 percent year- on-year to 1.75 million in June, coming mainly from Guangdong Province (698,000), Hunan Province (84,000) and Fujian Province (67,000).

Visitors from Hong Kong (501,000) and Taiwan (92,000) increased by 2 percent and 7.8 percent respectively year-on-year. At the same time, the number of visitors from South Korea dropped 13.4 percent. Those traveling from the United States and United Kingdom registered modest year-on- year growth, while those from Australia and Canada decreased slightly.

Analyzed by mode of transport, arrivals via land grew 12.1 percent year-on-year, with those arriving though the Border Gate also up 12.1 percent. Visitor arrivals by sea increased by 1.4 percent compared with June in the previous year, while arrivals by air were up by 24.7 percent.

June concludes the first half-year of 2018, during which time visitor arrivals reached 16.8 million, up 8 percent year-on-year, according to DSEC. Overnight visitors (8.76 million) and same-day visitors (8.04 million) increased by 8.3 percent and 7.8 percent respectively, while the average length of stay of visitors held steady at 1.2 days.

Share this: Tweet





