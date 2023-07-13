Traffic restrictions near CEM headquarters for 1.5 months

To facilitate underground pipeline refurbishment works, several roads near the headquarters of CEM will see restricted traffic from today until the end of August, the Transport Bureau has announced. Motor traffic toward Montanha Russa Park in front of the CEM building should turn either left or right at the intersection with the park. With that said, motor traffic along the overpass next to the Macao Daily News building will have to converge and turn right upon reaching the park. Bus routes 2, 2A, 6A, 18, 18A, 18B and H2 will see detours.

