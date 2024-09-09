Training to stop traditional Chinese medicine errors

To improve the quality of traditional Chinese medicine services and prevent medical errors, the government last week held a training course for local traditional Chinese medicine practitioners.

The training, jointly organized by the Health Bureau’s Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine Services Development, the World Health Organization (Macau) Traditional Medicine Collaboration Centre, and a nationally recognized traditional Chinese medicine broadcaster, brought together 172 traditional Chinese medicine practitioners.

Speakers included Dr. Pang Heong Keong, Chairman of the Medical Malpractice Expert Committee; Dr. Chen Min, Associate Professor at the Macau University of Science and Technology; and Dr. Yang Lu, a traditional Chinese medicine doctor at the Macau University of Science and Technology Hospital.

Dr. Cheang Seng Ip, Deputy Director of the Health Bureau, stated in his opening remarks that the country is placing strong efforts on advancing high-quality healthcare services.

He highlighted the government’s “Action Plan for Comprehensive Improvement of Health Care Quality (2023-2025)” and the “Legal Framework for Medical Malpractice” enacted in 2017 to ensure fairness and protect patients’ health rights.

The training covered topics such as medical malpractice in traditional Chinese medicine, operational standards and risk prevention for acupuncture, and the potential side effects and clinical response measures for traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture.

Participants found the course “very useful” in enhancing their clinical skills and safety awareness. VC