Transportation | DSAT head says bicycles in buses ‘not practical’

Lawmakers have expressed concern about the few existing spaces for the use of bicycles and bicycle paths in Macau. During a Legislative Assembly plenary meeting last week, several lawmakers called on the government to extend and connect the existing paths to allow for an actual circulation of cyclists.

A representative of the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) replied to the questions raised, noting, “We already extended the Taipa coastal area bicycle path to 3,200 meters and we are trying now to extend the one at Flor de Lotus area to another 600 meters, a total of 1,700 meters.” he said.

The same official said that the work for the extension of such a path has already been awarded and would begin in August or September.

On the topic, the lawmaker Sulu Sou questioned the government regarding possible solutions to allow for a connection between the peninsula and the Taipa Island on foot and by bicycle, recalling a policy established for 10 years without any progress.

Such questions came without reply, with the DSAT director saying only, “It is not practical to allow transportation of bicycles in buses due to the high flow of passengers.” RM

