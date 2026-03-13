Two new local entrants on the Michelin Bib Gourmand this year

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau has, as usual, unveiled the Bib Gourmand awardees ahead of the year’s bigger awards that will take place next week.

A total of 83 Bib Gourmand recognitions have been awarded this year for Hong Kong and Macau, with 70 going to establishments in the neighboring region and 13 locally.

Among the local awardees, two new entrants have been added to the ongoing recognition of 11 eateries and food and beverage establishments.

The two new Bib Gourmand awardees are A Lorcha and the Thai restaurant Nok Song.

A Lorcha is a well-known local restaurant in Barra, featuring a retro nautical theme that appeals to locals and tourists alike. Featuring Portuguese and Macanese cuisine, the restaurant has been on the “go-to” list for Hong Kong visitors for many years.

Its eclectic West-meets-East dishes appeal to a wide range of visitors and locals alike.

Regarding the establishment, the Michelin Guide highlighted items on the extensive menu, such as salted cod fritters, sautéed pork and clams Alentejo-style, mixed seafood rice, and Macanese coconut and turmeric chicken.

It should be noted that A Lorcha was previously included in the Guide’s “Selection,” and has now moved up into the Bib Gourmand awards.

As for Nok Song, the Guide noted its ribbed vaults that evoke a Gothic cathedral, complemented by dark wood flooring, wall panels, and furniture, placing the focus on the venue’s environment.

Regarding the food, the Guide highlights the quality ingredients sourced from around the world that are transformed into fusion Thai dishes, such as a spicy raw shrimp salad featuring Obsiblue prawns from New Caledonia and a heart-of-palm red curry with Iberian pork collar from Spain. Other highlights include the mango soufflé pancake roll.

On the awards, the International Director of the Michelin Guide, Gwendal Poullennec, said, “The 2026 Bib Gourmand selection beautifully represents the extraordinary breadth and energy of the culinary scenes in Hong Kong and Macau.

We see eight newcomers from a diverse range of cuisines, including Cantonese classics, pizza, Chiu Chow, Thai, Southeast Asian, and Portuguese. Each highlights the region’s rich gastronomic tapestry and truly embodies the accessible excellence and spirited gastronomy for which both cities are known, inviting food lovers to experience outstanding food at affordable prices.”

As for the neighboring region, the six new entrants include Dragon’s Den, Fiata, Ho Ho Chak, Lai’s Kitchen, Siaw, and Uncle Quek.

The 18th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau will present its 2026 restaurant selection on March 19 at an event at Grand Lisboa Palace Hotel.

