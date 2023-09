Windy app information





The Weather Bureau has announced an hour ago that typhoon signal No. 9 will be hoisted today (Friday) at 23:00 due to the proximity of super typhoon Saola.

According to meteorological sources, the eye of the tropical storm will be closest to Macau around 4-5 a.m. Saturday – some 20 to 50 km south of Coloane.

Meanwhile, all casinos will close their doors at 23:00, according to a dispatch Friday by the Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, published in the Official Gazette.