ULisboa to deepen collaboration with UM

The Rector of the University of Lisbon (ULisboa) Luís Ferreira has visited the University of Macau (UM), where he exchanged views on deepening cooperation in areas such as scientific research, education, and talent cultivation with the local university. Ferreira expressed hope that UM and ULisboa would continue to strengthen their cooperation and exchange, so as to cultivate top talent for China and Portugal and open a new chapter in higher education cooperation between the two countries. According to UM Rector Yonghua Song, after the signing of the strategic cooperation framework agreement in April this year, the two universities have implemented a series of collaborations in various academic fields.

