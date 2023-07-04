UM holds symposium on big data

The University of Macau (UM))recently held the inaugural Big Data Analytics in Law Enforcement Symposium to provide an academic platform for senior law enforcement officers in Macau and Hong Kong to exchange views on state-of-the-art research findings and practical experiences informed by empirical evidence. Representing the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS), Associate Dean Cai Tianji said that the symposium aimed to “facilitate the exchange of professional knowledge in the conceptualisation of theories and cutting-edge computational and quantitative analysis techniques.”

