UM students hold courses in Guizhou

Students from the University of Macau (UM) have participated in an eight-day service-learning program at Congjiang No 4 Primary School in Guizhou province to offer local primary school students customized courses. To date, nearly 200 HFPJC service leaders have traveled to different provinces to provide creative courses to more than 20,000 primary and secondary school students, the university said in a statement. The courses covered topics such as English, hygiene and safety, anti-bullying, Macau’s history and culture, Chinese etiquette from oracle bone inscriptions and computer basics, among others.

Related