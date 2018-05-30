UM to hold 5th Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences

The Fifth Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences, organized by the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS), will be held between June 8 and 9 at the UM. The theme of this year’s symposium is ‘Precision’. During the event, participants will discuss advanced research studies and the latest technology in biomedical sciences. Prof Ada Yonath, recipient of the 2009 Nobel Prize in chemistry and honorary doctor of UM, will be one of the keynote speakers. Yonath will give a keynote speech, titled ‘Next Generation Species Specific Eco-Friendly Antibiotics and Thoughts about Origin of Life’. Douglas Lowy, MD, a recipient of the Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award, will also give a keynote speech, titled ‘Preventing HPV-associated Cancers by Vaccination’. According to a statement issued yesterday by the UM, many internationally renowned scholars, researchers, and experts in the field of biomedical sciences will gather at the symposium to have in-depth discussions on the latest breakthroughs and future trends in the field. The event aims to provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for research collaboration.

