UM welcomes 4,400 new students in 2023/2024academic year

The University of Macau (UM) held the Convocation and First Lecture of University of the 2023/2024 academic year, welcoming 4,400 new students. UM has enrolled more than 1,900 undergraduates and nearly 2,500 postgraduates in the new academic year. It has also launched several degree programs, including a Bachelor of Law in Chinese Law and Global Legal Studies, as well as six postgraduate programs in philosophy, artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous systems, coastal environment and safety, innovative materials, and medicinal administration. Moreover, the university presented a range of scholarships and assistantships to nearly 700 new students to support their holistic development.

