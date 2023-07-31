Unemployment rate remains unchanged in April-June

The general unemployment rate from April to June remained unchanged from the March-May period at 2.8%, according to the Statistics and Census Service. The unemployment rate of local residents was 3.5%, down slightly by 0.1 percentage point from the March-May period. The underemployment rate remained unchanged at 1.8%, while the labor force participation rate was 67.7%. The labor force living in Macau totaled 371,800 people from April to June. Total employment was 361,400 and the number of employed residents totaled 282,600, up by 2,100 and 1,400, respectively, from the previous period.

