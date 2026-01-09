Union Hospital to run Emergency Station

Macau Union Hospital will begin operating the Islands Emergency Station later this month, providing emergency services but not trauma care. Patients requiring critical or cardiac care will be transferred to Conde de São Januário Hospital. The hospital has recruited 719 staff, including about 488 healthcare personnel, but still faces a shortage of specialist doctors. To address this, high-level medical professionals from mainland China will be brought in, while local doctors will continue training. The move aims to expand emergency care access for Taipa and Coloane residents.

