Vacant lot fire suspected as arson

A fire broke out Wednesday night in a vacant lot on Rua dos Pescadores, destroying a wooden scaffolding structure. Firefighters were called after nearby shop employees noticed smoke, extinguished the fire, and alerted authorities. The blaze was put out before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported. Officials deemed the cause suspicious and handed the case to the Judiciary Police for investigation. Debris in the lot had ignited, prompting the arson suspicion. Investigators are reviewing evidence to determine responsibility.

